Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says it is “completely unacceptable” for a five-year-old child to have drowned in a school pit latrine in the Eastern Cape.

Viwe Jali from the Luna Primary School in Bizana‚ in the Eastern Cape‚ fell into a pit latrine and died on Tuesday.

“The death of a child in such an undignified manner is completely unacceptable‚ and incredibly disturbing. I would like to send my sincere condolences to the family of our Viwe Jali‚ who passed away tragically on Tuesday. I cannot begin to know the trauma the parents are experiencing‚ it is truly a tragic incident and my sympathies are with them‚” said Motshekga in a statement on Thursday.