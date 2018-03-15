He arrived at the airport in a cowboy hat and a shirt emblazoned with the words “Big Daddy”‚ hoping to get married.

Michael Morgan had just flown 12,700km from the US to Cape Town International Airport to meet divorced nurse Caryl Jones. What he got instead was a kick in the teeth.

“I had fallen in love with her through our letters and messages. She was very attractive and possessed physical features that are especially desirable to me: dark eyes‚ raven hair‚ and olive skin! She was very articulate and wrote with good grammar‚ similar to me‚” said the retired 67-year-old.

In his quest for companionship on the internet he had fallen – hook‚ line and sinker.

Speaking from his home in North Carolina by email on Wednesday‚ he described events leading up to his arrival in South Africa and his bitter disappointment when the penny finally dropped. Caryl Jones probably does not exist.

The two “met” online in January after he placed a personal advert seeking companionship on the Craigslist advertisements website. Morgan‚ who has been divorced three times‚ regarded her positive response as “a good sign for the new year”.