South Africa

Gupta plane must come back to South Africa - High Court

19 March 2018 - 12:39 By Stephan Hofstatter
Image: Thinkstock

The controversial Gupta brothers must return their Bombardier jet to Lanseria airport in South Africa pending the outcome of court proceedings in England.

Canada’s export bank has welcomed the judgment handed down on Monday morning in the High Court in Johannesburg by Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane.

The Export Development Canada (EDC) brought an urgent application to ground the aircraft on February 15‚ a day after the Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold and announced that the family patriarch Ajay Gupta was considered a fugitive from the law.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also been ordered to deregister the aircraft with the tail number ZS-OAK‚ which effectively means it will not be able to fly anywhere in the world.

The CAA previously said it would not oppose the application.

The Guptas have 15 days to comply.

They are expected to appeal the ruling.

"EDC is pleased with the favourable ruling and expects an orderly handover of the aircraft pursuant to the court order‚" spokesman Phil Taylor told Business Day on Monday.

Read the full story on BusinessLIVE 

READ MORE

'Where is Duduzane Zuma?' asks Twitter

A tweet purported to be by Duduzane Zuma‚ in defence of his father and former president Jacob‚ prompted questions from Twitter users about where he ...
News
8 hours ago

Whistleblower Suzanne Daniels is living in fear after exposing Eskom

She has been vilified by colleagues and has been living in fear for her life.
News
1 day ago

South Africans are not nearly as stupid as this sorry trio think we are

I once asked a former minister who had been caught telling a very tall tale how he thought he would get away with it. "Never underestimate how many ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mandela Bridge to be in total darkness for Earth Hour Sci-Tech
  2. 144 dead, 1‚400 'tortured', R162m in damages, Esidimeni officials still free South Africa
  3. Esidimeni judgment - five damning quotes South Africa
  4. 'Money only a halfway milestone - We want prosecutions for Life Esidimeni ... South Africa
  5. Plane crashes on the decline South Africa

Latest Videos

Pops goes the plastic
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
X