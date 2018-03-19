Gupta plane must come back to South Africa - High Court

The controversial Gupta brothers must return their Bombardier jet to Lanseria airport in South Africa pending the outcome of court proceedings in England.

Canada’s export bank has welcomed the judgment handed down on Monday morning in the High Court in Johannesburg by Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane.

The Export Development Canada (EDC) brought an urgent application to ground the aircraft on February 15‚ a day after the Hawks raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold and announced that the family patriarch Ajay Gupta was considered a fugitive from the law.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also been ordered to deregister the aircraft with the tail number ZS-OAK‚ which effectively means it will not be able to fly anywhere in the world.

The CAA previously said it would not oppose the application.

The Guptas have 15 days to comply.

They are expected to appeal the ruling.

"EDC is pleased with the favourable ruling and expects an orderly handover of the aircraft pursuant to the court order‚" spokesman Phil Taylor told Business Day on Monday.

