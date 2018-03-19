Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer claims he was beaten by prison staff

The man alleged to have been behind the murder of his on-and-off girlfriend Karabo Mokoena on Monday told the Johannesburg High Court he had been beaten in prison.

Sandile Mantsoe’s lawyer Victor Simelane said his client had been assaulted by a prison warder at the Johannesburg Correctional Services on March 5 when he returned to the facility from court: “My client was severely assaulted and we are having a hard time getting the police to investigate.”

Dressed in a checkered suit‚ Mantsoe did not appear to have any visible injuries. The judge made a note of the incident and ordered Simelane to follow it up with the officials.

The 28-year-old Mantsoe has been behind bars for months after he was denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. The forex trader is accused of brutally murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend in April last year. Her charred remains were found in a shallow ditch in Lyndhurst.