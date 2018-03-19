Two people were killed during the weekend at Umlazi’s controversial Glebelands hostel.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that a 27-year-old former Glebelands man was shot dead in a tavern opposite a sports field near Block C on Saturday evening.

“The man‚ a former resident‚ was visiting his parents and went to the tavern. He was shot dead.

"The following morning‚ the body of a Block M resident‚ a 40-year-old male was found a short distance from the building. Initial investigations reveal that the second man was seen at the tavern the previous evening. He was shot once in the head.

“This is based on initial evidence and needs to be confirmed."

Vanessa Burger‚ community activist‚ said that the shootings of two men on Saturday and Sunday morning is believed to have brought the death toll at the hostel to 106.

She said: Police operations at the hostel have been somewhat relaxed of late after the arrest of several hitmen - including the notorious Durban Central police officer - led to a period of relative calm. Law enforcement cannot‚ however‚ afford to become complacent while there are still individuals who have an interest in keeping the hostel destabilized and the community living in fear.”

However Mbhele refuted Burger’s claims saying it was “just her opinion”.

“Police are deployed at Glebelands."