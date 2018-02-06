Seven suspected hitmen from the Glebelands Hostel will wait another seven weeks before they can apply for bail.

Detective sergeant Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu‚ 27‚ Ncomecile Matlala Ntshangase‚ 34‚ Khayelihle Mbuthuma‚ 32‚ Eugene Wonderboy Hlope‚ 45‚ Mbuyiselwa Mahliphiza Mkhize‚ 28‚ Vukani Mcobothi‚ 25‚ and Mondli Talente Mthethwa‚ 28‚ appeared briefly in the Durban Regional Court on Tuesday.

Heavily armed policemen guarded the hallways and stood sentry inside the gallery while the court was in session. The court heard that Mthethwa had abandoned his bid for bail‚ but would appear with his cohorts later in March.

The group were arrested in a series of raids in December last year. Scores of people have been killed in the hostel‚ which was described as a haven for assassins and criminals.