Suspected Glebelands hitmen will remain behind bars
Seven suspected hitmen from the Glebelands Hostel will wait another seven weeks before they can apply for bail.
Detective sergeant Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu‚ 27‚ Ncomecile Matlala Ntshangase‚ 34‚ Khayelihle Mbuthuma‚ 32‚ Eugene Wonderboy Hlope‚ 45‚ Mbuyiselwa Mahliphiza Mkhize‚ 28‚ Vukani Mcobothi‚ 25‚ and Mondli Talente Mthethwa‚ 28‚ appeared briefly in the Durban Regional Court on Tuesday.
Heavily armed policemen guarded the hallways and stood sentry inside the gallery while the court was in session. The court heard that Mthethwa had abandoned his bid for bail‚ but would appear with his cohorts later in March.
The group were arrested in a series of raids in December last year. Scores of people have been killed in the hostel‚ which was described as a haven for assassins and criminals.
The Moerane Commission of Inquiry‚ established to probe political killings in the province‚ heard testimony that the death of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa was orchestrated from the hostel. Magaqa was killed in a drive-by shooting in Umzimkhulu in July and died in hospital.
The hostel‚ administered by the Ethekwini Municipality‚ is considered to be a hotbed of violence and crime. Comprising squalid and poorly maintained blocks‚ the hostel is overcrowded and rundown.
Police have been hard-pressed to crack down on the violence-ridden housing complex‚ even being forced to look to their own ranks for suspects. The seven will appear again on March 26.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE