Capetonians will be able to choose businesses according to how good they’ve been at saving water.

Businesses can approach the city council to be graded‚ and can be awarded between one and five stars for their responsible use of water.

One star will indicate compliance with water laws‚ while five will reflect exemplary implementation of measures to reduce water consumption and water pollution.

Stuart Diamond‚ the mayoral committee member for assets and facilities‚ said on Tuesday: “‘This certification has the potential to forge creativity and innovation in the business sector. It of course also encourages lowered consumption.”