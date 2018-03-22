There will be Easter eggs and hot cross buns‚ but don't count on the familiar sight of KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers on freeways at night.

On the eve of one of the busiest holiday weekends‚ the KwaZulu-Natal Transport department is scrambling to ensure that Road Traffic Inspectorate officials are patrolling freeways at night as thousands of motorists are expected to make their way to the province.

This follows a Public Service and Administration department directive that overtime pay be limited to 30% of an employee's salary.

Last year‚ Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi announced that the Easter death toll increased by 51% from 156 fatalies in 2016 to 235 in 2017. He said most fatal crashes occurred between 6pm to 10pm and in the early hours of the morning.