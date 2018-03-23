Right Royale rumpus over 'unlawful' five-star hotel in Cape Town

Phelan is also a trustee of the body corporate‚ which has been under administration since 2013 when a judge found him and his co-trustee guilty of “fiduciary failings”.

In his court papers‚ Woolley said the hotel was “operating unlawfully from the property”‚ which “constitutes a criminal offence”. He said “the use of the property as a hotel poses a health‚ safety and fire hazard” which could compromise the R680-million insurance policy.

“As the building is currently approved and built‚ there are material concerns as to aspects of the fire-safety design and compliance‚ which represents a material risk to life safety‚” the court papers read.

“The hotel and restaurants are in direct contravention of the approved plans for the building in respect of fire safety.”

Phelan opposed the application but the court interdicted him from “operating or permitting the operation of a hotel on the property unless and until the required approvals have been obtained from” the City of Cape Town.

He was also “restrained from marketing‚ offering‚ conducting and/or permitting the operation of a hotel”.