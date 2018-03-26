Hopes of finding missing couple Rod and Rachel Saunders alive have all but slipped away with police charging a man linked to their disappearance with two counts of murder.

Ahmad Jackson Mussa‚ 36‚ who carries the ominous moniker “Bazooka”‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s court on Monday.

He was arrested in a raid by Hawks counter-terror operatives at a hideway in Newlands‚ outside Durban.

Mussa‚ along with alleged Isis acolytes Sayfudeen Aslam del Vecchio‚ Fatima Patel and their teenage neighbour Themba Xulu‚ is accused of engineering the disappearance of the Cape Town-based British botanists in February.