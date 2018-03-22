A threat to Durban’s Westville prison is thought to have prompted the secretive move of terror suspect and alleged Isis acolyte Sayfydeen Aslam del Vecchio to Kokstad’s Ebongweni “C-Max” prison last week.

The Verulam regional court heard on Thursday that 38-year-old Del Vecchio had been hastily shifted to the secure and isolated facility‚ unbeknownst to his legal team‚ prosecutors or Hawks investigators.

The facility is South Africa’s only super-maximum security prison and is regarded as one of the most secure in the southern hemisphere.

Located in the southern reaches of the province‚ the prison is home to some of the country’s most dangerous criminals.

There are no communal cells and offenders spend 23 hours a day locked behind solid metal doors — and when they do leave the cells‚ their shackles are never removed. The cells are underground‚ with the surface housing offices and other administrative buildings. If a prisoner makes an attempt at escape‚ the intricate security web around the facility is likely to put a swift end to it.