Anti-terror agents and Hawks operatives have made a breakthrough in their search for missing Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders with the arrest of a fourth suspect on Thursday night.

The man cannot be named until he has appeared before a court.

Several sources confirmed to TimesLIVE that the man was arrested after being sought for nearly a month.

The fourth suspect is understood to be a close cohort of Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ Fatima Patel‚ 27. The husband and wife pair‚ accused of fostering close ties ISIS‚ remain at the centre of the international terror probe. They‚ along with their 19-year-old neighbour Themba Xulu‚ were arrested when police received “intelligence” that the Saunders’ had gone missing while on a tour of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. The elderly botanists‚ of Cape Town‚ remain missing.

Startling allegations that the vanished couple may have been stalked as a “good hunt” by Del Vecchio and Patel‚ to strike fear into the heart those opposed to the caliphate‚ were placed before the Verulam Magistrate’s court.