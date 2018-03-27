Grade 4 to Grade 7 (Intermediate Phase) Maths teachers in under-resourced schools in the Eastern Cape are not proficient in English‚ the language they are supposed to teach in‚ and their knowledge of mathematics is not up to scratch.

This is one of the findings of a recent study at Stellenbosch University (SU).

“Maths teachers in the Intermediate Phase (IP) struggle to master English and this lack of competency compromises the quality of mathematics instruction‚” said Dr Lindiwe Tshuma‚ a Research Fellow at SU and a Specialist in Primary Mathematics at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences Schools Enrichment Centre (AIMSSEC) in Muizenberg.

“The data suggest that while some teachers make an effort to teach in English and promote learner discourse in the prescribed language of instruction‚ the practice was not consistent‚” she added.