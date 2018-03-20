The country has been witnessing a series of shocking videos showing violence by learners towards teachers or the other way round‚ but what does this say about the times South Africans find themselves in?

Experts are of the opinion that schools mirror society.

Paul Colditz‚ CEO for the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas)‚ partly blamed the rise of violence in school on political leaders.

“We’re not seeing the ethically driven leadership that we need to see. When pupils see people getting manhandled in the highest chamber of society [Parliament] they start to think that violence is okay. We lack‚ in general‚ an attitude of appreciation for the fundamental values of dignity‚ equality and freedom as enshrined in the constitution‚” Colditz said.

Colditz said while schools are educational and disciplinary institutions‚ teaching of “respect and values rest on parents”.