The spark that unleashed chaos in the town‚ famous as a whale-watching tourist destination‚ was ignited on March 23 when scores of people marked out plots in a mass land grab that was quickly thwarted by police and Red Ant security personnel. Running battles ensued with rocks raining down on police‚ rubber bullets fired in return and a looting spree targeting foreign-owned shops.

Jimlongo told TimesLive on Tuesday that residents of the local township‚ Zwelihe‚ had been waiting for proper housing since 1991. “Some of us are third-generation backyard dwellers. The RDP houses that were allocated to us have been sold to family and friends of people working in the municipality.

“We have raised this matter with the municipality and the MEC of Human Settlements but they never got back to us. There were houses allocated to us at Mount Pleasant but we never got them.”

He said the community had decided that enough was enough. While acknowledging that foreign-owned businesses had been targeted by looters‚ he blamed break-away groups of protestors whose actions were not sanctioned.