The police forensic investigator alleged to have abused two children who were also victims in the AB Xuma Primary School sexual assault saga in Soweto is yet to be charged‚ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Wednesday.

Police had referred TimesLive to Ipid for further comment on the status of the investigation. Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the investigations were ongoing with further developments expected to be brought to the fore by Thursday.

"He has not appeared in court. He cannot appear in court if he was never arrested‚" said Dlamini.

Steve Mabona‚ spokesperson for the Gauteng education department‚ had earlier said a case had been opened by the parents of the two children at the Orlando police station.

The officer had been deployed to the school earlier this month to prepare the children for a court case where they are alleged to have been part of a group of more than 80 pupils who were sexually assaulted by a security guard at the school last year.