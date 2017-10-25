Parents of learners at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto expressed relief after the scholar patroller who allegedly sexually assaulted 87 learners abandoned his bail application.

The 57-year-old appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrate’s Court yesterday‚ where he stands accused of three counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault.

The accused’s lawyer‚ Dennis Mabasa‚ told the court that his client opted to abandon his bail application until investigations were concluded.

The 57-year-old covered his head with a jacket throughout court proceedings‚ almost walking into a wall after proceedings.

One of the parents in attendance said she was happy that the accused would be in custody as this would minimise the risk of him preying on young girls.