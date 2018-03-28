South Africa

Birthmark IDs man who snatched necklace off woman's neck

28 March 2018 - 13:35 By Staff Reporter
A distinctive birthmark has led to a positive identification - and arrest - of a man who stole a chain from the neck of a female passenger in peak-hour traffic in Durban.

A member of Reaction Unit South Africa who was on patrol in the Verulam CBD apprehended the chain snatcher‚ and turned him over to the SAPS.

The reaction officer was a witness to the crime while it was in progress.

He first noticed the man approaching a white Ford Figo that was parked in peak hour traffic on Moss Street.

"The suspect grabbed a gold chain from the neck of a female passenger and attempted to flee‚" said Rusa. "The officer abandoned his car and chased the suspect on foot. He was arrested a short while later at the Verulam bus rank.

"The suspect was later identified by the complainant who noticed a black birthmark above his left eyebrow during the robbery."

Rusa said the man is believed to be part of a syndicate that targets victims wearing gold jewellery in the CBD.

