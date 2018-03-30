Statistics South Africa has quantified how much electricity impacts on the finances of the country's 257 municipalities.

Analysing figures for the quarter ending December 2017‚ StatsSA said municipalities spent a total of R83.9 billion in the quarter (the months of October‚ November and December). This is 12% higher than the R75.1 billion recorded in the quarter ending September 2017.

One of the major contributors to municipal spending is electricity. Acting as intermediaries‚ many municipalities buy electricity from Eskom in bulk and then re-sell it to residents‚ businesses and government.

For every R100 spent by municipalities in the quarter ending December 2017‚ Stats SA said R19‚60 was spent on purchasing electricity‚ making it the second largest expenditure item after employment costs.