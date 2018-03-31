The call that sealed Momberg’s fate ​

An audio recording released this week of convicted racist Vicki Momberg’s call to 10111 operators revealed the true extent of her horrific rage.

Momberg tells a call operator that she is driving around aimlessly before adding: “At the moment I am ... going to smash someone, because there is nothing I can do. I don’t care where I go. I am missing the cars by a fraction. And quite frankly, I hope whichever car I smash into that I kill every single k****r that is in that f*****g car.”

She also mistakenly refers to a petrol station as a “k****r station” when asked if she is near a well-known service station on Malibongwe Drive. “I don’t know, I don’t know,” she says. “I am just driving because if I drive into the k****r station ... petrol station ... it’s just f*****g k*****s everywhere and I can’t trust a single one of them.”

Momberg was this week sentenced to three years in jail, with one year suspended, on four counts on crimen injuria.

A source close to the case said the recording had been released in the hope that those who felt her sentence was unfair could learn “the truth about this case”.

