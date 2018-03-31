ANC rolled out red carpet for Oppenheimers deal ​

The Oppenheimers held secret discussions with the ANC about their bid to get approval for a luxury private international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

A “strictly confidential” 2015 letter, seen by the Sunday Times, shows that then ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs confirmed that the Oppenheimer company Fireblade had “met the necessary requirements” and would therefore be granted permission for the terminal. Two months later, the project deal was approved by the Department of Home Affairs.

The proposed luxury terminal, which would offer customs and immigration services to passengers travelling on private jets, has been mired in controversy and has seen Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba take a legal pounding after he approved the project and then backtracked.

It has also reportedly become the subject of a tussle between two of South Africa’s most powerful families— the Oppenheimers and the Guptas.

In court, Nicky Oppenheimer accused the Guptas of using their Denel connections to hijack the deal so they could take it over. The Guptas have denied this.

Jacobs’s letter, which refers to previous correspondence and discussion exchanged between the two on the matter, has raised alarm about the ANC interfering in how government decisions are taken. Governance experts said the letter raised concerns about a possible corruption of power.

Read the full story in the print edition of Sunday Times