Search continues for missing angler

01 April 2018 - 16:24 By Timeslive
The search is continuing for a missing angler who is believed to have been swept off rocks near the Gwaing River mouth near Wilderness in the Western Cape on Saturday evening.

The National Sea Rescue Institute at Wilderness‚ the George Fire and Rescue Services‚ provincial emergency management services and police responded to a remote location east of the river mouth following reports of an angler in the water and last seen drifting in a westerly direction.

“Fellow anglers suspect that the local 49 year old man fishing on rocks on the shoreline was washed off rocks by waves in the Spring High tide but no-one actually saw the man being swept off the rocks but he was seen in the water and drifting‚” said Mike Vonk‚ NSRI Wilderness duty controller.

“On arrival on the scene access to the remote area was hampered by darkness‚ steep inclines and a remote‚ barely accessible location‚ and a search revealed no sign of the missing man.

“A search resumed from first light on Sunday including shore patrols and our sea rescue craft Spirit of Rotary engaged in a sea search and a Police Dive Unit are continuing in an ongoing search and recovery operation for the missing man‚” Vonk said on Sunday.

