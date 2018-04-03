The Hawks are offering a R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of two dangerous fugitives who have been convicted in absentia.

Charles ‘Kenny’ Ranyao‚ 41‚ and Stelio Rosario ‘Scelo’ Mkize‚ 33‚ have been convicted of murder and attempted murder‚ and for possession of prohibited firearms‚ ammunitions and Global Positioning System (GPS) jamming devices.

Ranyao‚ Mkize and Clement Edward Manzini‚ 34‚ were arrested following a shootout with members from the Hawks’ Technical Operations Management Section (TOMS) on September 3 2014‚ in Glen Austin‚ Midrand‚ north of Johannesburg‚ after they were spotted travelling in a cloned SAPS marked vehicle with two other suspects who were fatally wounded on the scene.