The body of missing Dundee cop Arnesh "Jakes" Juggan was found by a search party on Tuesday.

This follows the discovery of his police vehicle and the decomposing body of his wife Molly on Sunday.

Ashok Rajoo‚ who disappeared along with the couple‚ remains missing.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that his body had been found on a riverbank in the vicinity of where his police bakkie had been spotted protruding from the Sand River.

On Sunday divers from the Search and Rescue Unit were scrambled to the scene after the roof of the police vehicle was spotted by an officer who was inspecting a low-lying bridge at Landmansdrift on the outskirts of the town.

The trio had been missing since March 23.

The couple’s son had raised the alarm when his parents had not returned home. Since their disappearance‚ search parties had scoured vast expanses of the region by air and on foot‚ guided by the final signals emitted by their cell phones.