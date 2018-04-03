South Africa

Security stubs out the spliff at Splashy

03 April 2018 - 14:54 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Paula Bronstein

Eagle-eyed security officers arrested five people for possession of and dealing in drugs at the Splashy Fen Music Festival in the southern Drakensberg at the weekend.

The popular outdoor festival is held over the Easter weekend and draws crowds of thousands.

Organiser Stuart Berry said that four people were arrested by the security team stationed at the gate.

“The fifth individual was arrested inside after our teams flagged them and monitored their activity as they moved inside. Within four hours they were arrested after being in possession of drugs and were handed over to the police‚” he said.

“All were in possession of dagga‚ no pills or anything of that sort. From our side it’s important for us to build the brand and change the image of the festival‚” he said.

“It's encouraging that our security systems are in place and four out of the five arrests were made at the gate before they even entered the festival and that should give people peace of mind that our systems work.”

The festival is traditionally heavily policed‚ with undercover and uniformed officers deployed en masse to patrol the crowds‚ tents and fields of campers.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that five people were arrested by vigilant cops that were on the beat this weekend.

“A total of five suspects were arrested for possession of drugs and dealing in drugs‚ theft and for possession of suspected stolen property‚” she said.

“The suspects aged 26 and 40 were found in possession of dagga‚” she said.

She added that the group would make their first appearance in the Himeville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

