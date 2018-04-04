A driver for the e-hailing app Taxify is excited that he can work in improved safety‚ with the launch of a SOS button that promises to bring police or emergency services to his location within seconds.

Brian Maphosa said he works in fear as intimidation by conventional meter-taxi drivers persists.

“As a guy who was once involved in a hijacking while working‚ I feel scared and helpless at times. We come across some intimidation and it’s something we have learned to live with‚” Maphosa said.

Maphosa‚ who looks after his family‚ said they constantly worry about him.

“One night my younger sister called me at around 10pm and asked if I was safe. She said she was worried about me because she heard news that a driver was torched and attacked. That’s why I am relieved about the new system coming to help us‚” Maphosa said.

Maphosa was among drivers who attended the launch of the pilot-phase integration of the Namola crime prevention and security application into Taxify at Newtown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday.