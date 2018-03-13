Gauteng traffic cops working with SAPS to stop violence against Uber drivers

“Where everything started is once [there was] a move by the MEC [Ismail Vadi]…Because your old meter taxis felt that government is giving preferential treatment to Uber driver or taxis. Most of them [meter taxis] had been waiting for a long time for operating licences and here was this monster that was taking over their livelihood. That is when everything started.

“Then there was an intervention by the premier [of Gauteng‚ David Makhura] on September 17 last year where he called all law enforcement agencies to the Gautrain station in Midrand and we developed a plan from there. From there a targeted police and traffic intervention was announced‚ heightened at different flash points.

“Our deployment was focused mainly on Gautrain stations in Sandton‚ OR Tambo‚ Park Station and Bosman and Hatfield in Pretoria‚” Mdingane said.

Vadi announced that there were systems in place to enable Uber taxi drivers to obtain their operating licences in May 2016. This angered the meter taxi industry which even tried to attack the MEC on the day of the announcement.