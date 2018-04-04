WATCH | Then and now... Theewaterskloof dam is almost completely dry

Cape Town is experiencing a severe water shortage due to insufficient rainfall and fast declining dam levels.

The Western Cape region has gone without significant rains for more than three years, forcing the Mother City to slash residential water consumption by more than 60 percent.

The city was granted a narrow escape when the dreaded "Day Zero" -- the date when taps will run dry -- was finally pushed back until next year after months of growing public panic. If Day Zero does arrive, individuals will be forced to queue at public standpipes to collect daily 25 litre rations.

Using aerial drone footage, we take a look at what Theewaterskloof dam looked like exactly a year ago - and how it compares to today.