While government has declared the current drought a national disaster and is setting aside R6-billion to deal with the crisis‚ the battle for property owners and developers is just beginning‚ says Paragon Lending Solutions CEO Gary Palmer.

On World Water Day (March 22)‚ he writes that as South Africa heads towards a future of scarcer‚ more expensive water‚ commercial property owners will need to urgently rethink how they secure sustainable supply to remain competitive and comply with new lending requirements for development funding.

PALMER EXPLAINS HIS STANCE HERE:

Landlords and commercial developers will need to urgently rethink sustainability issues if they want their properties to remain attractive. With the water crisis in the Western Cape the most immediate problem at hand‚ it’s highlighting a bigger environmental trend that will need to be addressed sooner than most think.

While Cape Town residents are now fairly used the daily task of carting water from their Jojo tanks to their loos‚ the rest of the country is not far behind when it comes to facing uncertain water security and even their own Day Zero.

After reassessing its magnitude and severity‚ national government has declared the drought a national disaster in three drought-stricken provinces‚ including the area around Cape Town. However‚ the impact of our water scarcity goes far beyond the current low rainfall cycle.