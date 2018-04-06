Beneficiaries of the abolished Jozi@Work programme – notorious for staging protests during which city streets were trashed – are among a group of 1‚400 people who will be insourced by the City of Johannesburg‚ mayor Herman Mashaba has announced

This follows negotiations with the South African Municipal Workers' Union‚ Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union and Pikitup management. A decision was taken to insource some contract workers and some of the former Jozi@Work beneficiaries.

The contract workers will see their earnings increase from R2‚200 to R6‚000 per month once they are employed on a permanent basis.

Jozi@Work was introduced by the ANC administration to link young people with job opportunities through partnerships with the private sector. But when Mashaba took over in 2016‚ he ended the initiative.

He said: “The Jozi@Work programme was a tool used to ensure political patronage‚ where ward councillors sat on panels and allocated job opportunities. This in itself was a flawed process‚ as councillors should not be allowed to interfere in the employment of workers in the city.”