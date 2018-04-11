South Africa

EXCLUSIVE: Seven senior SAA staff face suspension for misconduct

11 April 2018 - 06:14 By Sabelo Skiti
Seven senior SAA staff are facing suspension over allegations of misconduct.
Image: Supplied by SAA

A job for a daughter‚ sharing secret bid information with the outside world‚ not advertising tenders and the irregular procurement of cargo equipment.

These are just some of the “very serious” allegations levelled against seven senior South African Airways staff‚ who are now facing suspension over allegations of misconduct related to contracts worth billions of rands.

The board of SAA’s subsidiary SAA Technical (SAAT) resolved on Thursday to place on suspension the seven following a recommendation from forensic law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH).

CDH had been retained by SAA to study reports from investigations undertaken by Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions‚ a firm that specialises in enterprise risk management‚ including forensic accounting‚ fraud prevention and litigation support services.

