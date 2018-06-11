Police say 21 people have been arrested in "service delivery protests" in Riebeek West and Riebeek Kasteel on Monday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that about 600 protesters were involved in protests‚ which started on Sunday evening.

Public Order Police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area to stop protesters from vandalising public and private property.

"A gate of a local clinic was damaged‚ a vehicle was overturned and a liquor store was vandalised and liquor was stolen‚" said Rwexana.

"A total of 16 people were arrested for public violence and three men were arrested for business robbery‚" she said.

Rwexana said that police and law enforcement agencies would remain in the area "until law and order was restored".