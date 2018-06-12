If you’re looking for a job‚ head to Durban
If you are looking for a job‚ then it’s best you head to Durban.
According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey (MEOS)‚ KwaZulu-Natal is expected to increase its workforce by 11% in the third quarter of this year.
ManpowerGroup SA managing director Lyndy van den Barselaar said tourism projects worth more than R50-billion were planned for Durban‚ including renovations to the Point Waterfront‚ upgrades to the Warwick precinct‚ and the Centrum government precinct development which includes extensions to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.
“What is surprising‚ is the fact that further employment from these projects have not been reflected in the forecast for the construction sector‚ in the coming quarter.”
Jobs are expected to increase in the province as it focuses on tourism‚ with several projects expected to boost the industry.
“These projects include Durban Film City‚ the four-and five-star Port Durnford Resort south of Durban‚ the St Lucia Eco-Hotel and the KwaMbonambi Hotel on the North Coast. These kinds of projects are aimed at driving tourism to the province‚ which could then create employment across a number of related sectors.”
Meanwhile‚ the Western Cape and Gauteng expect the lowest staff increase‚ with 4% and 3% respectively.
The survey is based on interviews with nearly 60‚000 public and private employers in South Africa and 43 other countries to measure anticipated employment trends each quarter.
Survey participants include micro businesses with less than 10 employees‚ small businesses with 10-49 employees‚ medium businesses with 50-249 employees and large businesses with more than 250 employees. Large employers anticipating the largest increase in their workforce with 17%.
In South Africa‚ the transport‚ storage and communication sector expects a 20% net employment increase. The construction sector has a bleak outlook with a decrease of 5% expected.
Seven out of 10 industries expect to hire fewer employees compared to the second quarter of this year.
“The most noteworthy decreases of nine and eight percentage points are reported in the manufacturing sector and the construction sector.”
Twelve percent of South African employers said they planned to hire‚ while 8% anticipate a decrease in staff numbers. Four out five employers expected no changes in staffing.
Things are looking up compared to the third quarter of last year when industry expected to only increase its workforce with 4%.
Van Den Barselaar said business and consumer confidence improved in recent months‚ but the country is still weighed down by “measured growth and some uncertainty around new policies being introduced”.
“This can translate into employers being cautious about hiring and spending-related activity.”
The next survey will be released on September 11.