South Africa

If you’re looking for a job‚ head to Durban

12 June 2018 - 06:00 By Nico Gous
KwaZulu-Natal is expected to increase its workforce by 11% in the third quarter of this year.
KwaZulu-Natal is expected to increase its workforce by 11% in the third quarter of this year.
Image: kritchanut / 123RF Stock Photo

If you are looking for a job‚ then it’s best you head to Durban.

According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey (MEOS)‚ KwaZulu-Natal is expected to increase its workforce by 11% in the third quarter of this year.

ManpowerGroup SA managing director Lyndy van den Barselaar said tourism projects worth more than R50-billion were planned for Durban‚ including renovations to the Point Waterfront‚ upgrades to the Warwick precinct‚ and the Centrum government precinct development which includes extensions to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

“What is surprising‚ is the fact that further employment from these projects have not been reflected in the forecast for the construction sector‚ in the coming quarter.”

Jobs are expected to increase in the province as it focuses on tourism‚ with several projects expected to boost the industry.

“These projects include Durban Film City‚ the four-and five-star Port Durnford Resort south of Durban‚ the St Lucia Eco-Hotel and the KwaMbonambi Hotel on the North Coast. These kinds of projects are aimed at driving tourism to the province‚ which could then create employment across a number of related sectors.”

Meanwhile‚ the Western Cape and Gauteng expect the lowest staff increase‚ with 4% and 3% respectively.

The survey is based on interviews with nearly 60‚000 public and private employers in South Africa and 43 other countries to measure anticipated employment trends each quarter.

Survey participants include micro businesses with less than 10 employees‚ small businesses with 10-49 employees‚ medium businesses with 50-249 employees and large businesses with more than 250 employees. Large employers anticipating the largest increase in their workforce with 17%.

R20-per-hour minimum wage one step closer to becoming reality

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the National Minimum Wage Bill‚ leaving just one more step before President Cyril Ramaphosa can sign it into ...
Politics
13 days ago

In South Africa‚ the transport‚ storage and communication sector expects a 20% net employment increase. The construction sector has a bleak outlook with a decrease of 5% expected.

Seven out of 10 industries expect to hire fewer employees compared to the second quarter of this year.

“The most noteworthy decreases of nine and eight percentage points are reported in the manufacturing sector and the construction sector.”

Twelve percent of South African employers said they planned to hire‚ while 8% anticipate a decrease in staff numbers. Four out five employers expected no changes in staffing.

Household spending a promising sign for SA

Soaring fuel price and shocking GDP data do not tell whole story of economy
Business
2 days ago

Things are looking up compared to the third quarter of last year when industry expected to only increase its workforce with 4%.

Van Den Barselaar said business and consumer confidence improved in recent months‚ but the country is still weighed down by “measured growth and some uncertainty around new policies being introduced”.

“This can translate into employers being cautious about hiring and spending-related activity.”

The next survey will be released on September 11. 

READ MORE

SA needs to unlock potential by addressing obstacles to growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa's new economic adviser, Trudi Makhaya, is at her desk from this month. She spoke to Ferial Haffajee
Business
2 days ago

Dear Cape Town‚ here's how to stop more blacks leaving

It was both disheartening and encouraging to see the heartfelt and brave article by Tinyiko Ngwenya which has been making waves in local media.
Ideas
4 days ago

Creating employment through tourism in rural Nongoma

A gap in the hospitality sector motivated Mlungisi Nzuza to open two lodges in Nongoma and Mbazwana in KwaZulu-Natal. He said a lot of government ...
Features
11 days ago

'You've capitulated to white monopoly capital': Saftu on minimum wage vote

The South African Federation of Trade Unions has condemned proponents of the newly ratified National Minimum Wage Bill and amendments to the Labour ...
Politics
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Human Rights Commission 'halted probe' into Zille tweet South Africa
  2. Bail relaxed for men linked to Cape Town nightclub protection racket South Africa
  3. Shocking video of men beating, stabbing seal pup condemned South Africa
  4. Pupils sent home after Mpumalanga school torched South Africa
  5. Questions get louder as 2018 mining death toll rises South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X