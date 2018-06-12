If you are looking for a job‚ then it’s best you head to Durban.

According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey (MEOS)‚ KwaZulu-Natal is expected to increase its workforce by 11% in the third quarter of this year.

ManpowerGroup SA managing director Lyndy van den Barselaar said tourism projects worth more than R50-billion were planned for Durban‚ including renovations to the Point Waterfront‚ upgrades to the Warwick precinct‚ and the Centrum government precinct development which includes extensions to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

“What is surprising‚ is the fact that further employment from these projects have not been reflected in the forecast for the construction sector‚ in the coming quarter.”

Jobs are expected to increase in the province as it focuses on tourism‚ with several projects expected to boost the industry.