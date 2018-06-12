It's a disgrace! Four schools torched in a week

The loss of four schools to arson in a week carries a cost of as much as R160-million if government needs to rebuild them. The human cost is to the hundreds of children affected by the vandalism.

The Department of Basic Education - which is affected by budget cuts - is outraged at this state of affairs.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga confirmed schools have been torched in Jouberton in the North West‚ two in Siyabuswa and in Matsulu on Tuesday - a total of three in Mpumalanga in the past three days. The protest actions are reportedly related to political dissatisfaction.

"Millions will be needed to repair them. This is a serious setback for the very community who did the damage‚" Mhlanga despaired.