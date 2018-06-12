Teachers’ union Sadtu has condemned violence at schools‚ as a video surfaced showing pupils attack a teacher.

In the video‚ the two pupils are seen repeatedly punching and kicking a teacher to the ground while she screams. The teacher can be seen trying to fight back‚ but the two girls overpower her.

The school is believed to be in Limpopo. However‚ the department’s provincial spokesperson Sam Makondo said they had not yet established where the school is.

“We have sent the video to all our district offices to ask them to help us identify the school‚” Makondo said.