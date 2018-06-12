Johannesburg MMC Mpho Phalatse faces political ire over Israel
City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has suspended Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse over her remarks on Israel.
In a video circulating on social media‚ Phalatse apparently declared that she and the City of Johannesburg were friends of Israel‚ during an event at the weekend.
Although Mashaba said the video provided no clear context‚ he's taken a decision to suspend Phalatse.
The EFF had called for Phalatse's removal.
The ANC reiterated its support for a Free Palestine.
councilor Mpho Phalatse falsely reaffirmed the City’s solidarity with Israel.— Comrade Bae ✊✊ (@MajavuThabiso) June 11, 2018
We strongly condemn this behavior by the MMC and distance ourselves unequivocally.
As the ANC in Johannesburg, we re-iterate our solidarity with the heroic people of Palestine.
On her Twitter account‚ the medical doctor referred to the event as" Overall a very informative event with Christians out in their numbers in defence of Israel - the original home of the Christian faith."