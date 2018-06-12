South Africa

Johannesburg MMC Mpho Phalatse faces political ire over Israel

12 June 2018 - 13:07 By Sowetanlive And Timeslive
Suspended City of Johannesburg Health and Social Development MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse.
Suspended City of Johannesburg Health and Social Development MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane. File photo

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has suspended Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse over her remarks on Israel.

In a video circulating on social media‚ Phalatse apparently declared that she and the City of Johannesburg were friends of Israel‚ during an event at the weekend.

Although Mashaba said the video provided no clear context‚ he's taken a decision to suspend Phalatse.

The EFF had called for Phalatse's removal.

The ANC reiterated its support for a Free Palestine.

On her Twitter account‚ the medical doctor referred to the event as" Overall a very informative event with Christians out in their numbers in defence of Israel - the original home of the Christian faith."

MORE

Israel blames Palestinians for cancellation of Jerusalem friendly against Argentina

Israel on Wednesday blamed Palestinian pressure for Argentina's cancellation of its World Cup warmup against Israel, a match that had been set for ...
Sport
6 days ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa can help resolve the Gaza crisis

Ramaphosa’s own history suggests that South Africa might yet play a valuable leadership role in bringing peace to Gaza.
Ideas
5 days ago

Most read

  1. London hopes for bright tech future despite Brexit World
  2. For Ethiopia's Abiy, big reforms carry big risks Africa
  3. Outa lashes out at water authority’s ‘luxury’ Las Vegas trip South Africa
  4. Disgraced ex-Hawks boss's daughter to be prosecuted South Africa
  5. 'Guardian angel' tells of dramatic baby rescue South Africa

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X