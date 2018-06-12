City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has suspended Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse over her remarks on Israel.

In a video circulating on social media‚ Phalatse apparently declared that she and the City of Johannesburg were friends of Israel‚ during an event at the weekend.

Although Mashaba said the video provided no clear context‚ he's taken a decision to suspend Phalatse.

The EFF had called for Phalatse's removal.

The ANC reiterated its support for a Free Palestine.