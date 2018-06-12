Land petition grows to 34‚000 as comment period winds down
More than 34‚000 people have voiced their disapproval of land expropriation without compensation ahead of Friday’s deadline for public comments.
The Institute of Race Relations is collecting names as part of its submission to parliament against the policy‚ which they say will erode property rights‚ stunt the economy and undermine democracy.
“The huge numbers of South Africans from all communities and all walks of life endorsing the IRR submission reflects mounting anxiety about the threat to property rights‚" the institute said on Tuesday.
The IRR has taken a strong stand against land expropriation without compensation‚ arguing stable property rights are critical for economic advancement and that fast-tracking land expropriation will not increase the number of successful black commercial farmers.
Its submission to parliament calls for the government to focus on supporting farming infrastructure like rural roads and dams and helping emerging farmers with financing.
“Consider that the government has spent about R15-billion over the past two years bailing out South African Airways. This money could have set up between 750 and 1‚000 serious black commercial farmers‚” the submission says.
The number of people who have signed up is up from 12‚500 on Saturday. The IRR said it planned to take its campaign overseas this month to drum up international support.