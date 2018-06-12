More than 34‚000 people have voiced their disapproval of land expropriation without compensation ahead of Friday’s deadline for public comments.

The Institute of Race Relations is collecting names as part of its submission to parliament against the policy‚ which they say will erode property rights‚ stunt the economy and undermine democracy.

“The huge numbers of South Africans from all communities and all walks of life endorsing the IRR submission reflects mounting anxiety about the threat to property rights‚" the institute said on Tuesday.