Five men accused of extorting money from a Cape Town nightclub had their bail conditions relaxed on Tuesday.

Nafiz Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay are no longer required to report to the police‚ the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court ruled.

Earlier this year the state unsuccessfully argued that the men‚ said to be running one of the largest extortion rackets in Cape Town‚ were a danger to society and should not be granted bail.

The men’s trial was postponed until July 27 after the prosecution said investigating officers were awaiting cellphone data.

A large contingent of bodyguards accompanied the men to court‚ and Modack claims a business rival has placed a R200-million bounty on his head. Earlier this year‚ the prosecution told the court that Modack's group had placed a price on the head of the then prosecutor in the case‚ Esna Erasmus‚ as well as on investigating officer Colonel Charl Kinnear and Western Cape head of detectives Major-General Jeremy Vearey.

It is understood that sentenced prisoners are expected to present witness testimony in the matter against Modack.