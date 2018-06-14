Eskom might implement controlled load shedding “as a last resort” to avoid a national shutdown on its power grid amid the current industrial action.

“In the event that load-shedding becomes necessary‚ Eskom and the municipalities will use published load-shedding schedules.”

However on Thursday the power utility said on its website it was currently experiencing stage one load-shedding and provided a link where the public could find load-shedding schedules “if schedules are required”.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe tweeted: “Due to severe power constraints‚ Eskom will implement stage 1 of loadshedding from now (17:50) until 20:00. Acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in Eskom being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply.”