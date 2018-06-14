Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has complained about backstabbing by a board member of the national broadcaster.

The Sowetan has reported that Motsoeneng accused SABC board member Krish Naidoo of using his political connections to get him fired when the arbitration hearing over his dismissal resumed on Wednesday.

“When he’s with me‚ he’s a good guy; even here we even joke‚ so we are okay. But immediately when he is on the other side‚ he backstabs me‚” Motsoeneng was quoted as saying.

“He went to the ANC and said‚ ‘Hey‚ there’s an elephant in the room and he doesn’t listen to politicians’‚ and that’s why he then went and talked to the ANC to help him get rid of me.”

According to the Sowetan‚ Motsoeneng also told the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) that Naidoo had congratulated him for introducing the 80/20 television content and the controversial 90% local music quota in board meetings‚ only to criticise him in other platforms.

“He congratulated me in front of other board members and when I received awards from different organisations‚ he was the first to say‚ ’Let us congratulate this man‚ Hlaudi is doing very well’.”

Motsoeneng was officially fired from the public broadcaster in June 2017 after being found guilty of misconduct‚ relating to comments he made at a media briefing.

During the briefing‚ he criticised SABC board members and a parliamentary committee that was looking into alleged irregularities at the public broadcaster.

The arbitration hearing over his dismissal from the broadcaster continues on Thursday.