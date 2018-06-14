South Africa

Three day search ends in sad retrieval of miner's body at Sibanye

14 June 2018 - 07:57 By Timeslive
The Sibanye-Stillwater mine.
Image: Sibanye Mines

Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday that mine rescue teams have located and retrieved the body of a fifth employee who went missing at its Kloof Ikamva mine.

"The bodies of all five employees who entered an abandoned area on Monday have now been recovered and sadly five colleagues lost their lives in this tragic accident‚" said the mining company.

Calling the loss of life "devastating"‚ the board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater expressed sincere condolences to the miners' families and friend.

"A thorough investigation by management and the Department of Mineral resources and other stakeholders will be performed to understand the events and actions leading to this incident."

The mine also spared a thought for the rescue team's heartbreaking efforts this week.

"We thank everyone involved in the rescue operations‚ especially the mine rescue teams and our own employees‚ who have worked tirelessly for the last three days."

