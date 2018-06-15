Neighbours have told of how the girl’s screams had risen from the room at night‚ with the child allegedly shouting‚ “Daddy you’re hurting me”.

The man was detained twice this week‚ on Monday and Tuesday‚ after neighbours alerted a private security company.

Roopnand Dhanukdhari‚ who lives 10m away from the house of horrors‚ said: “I was in my house and I could hear the child screaming. The neighbour took the child away that [Monday] night. He kept her fulltime indoors and the only time we would see her was with him.”

The horror the child is alleged to have been subject to came to light on Monday night when the man was detained by a private security company.

The child reportedly lifted the lid on her life of terror when she told a neighbour about what was happening to her. The neighbour rallied a group of women who set upon the man when he returned home from work.

As he was beaten‚ members of the mob searched his home and emerged with lingerie‚ sex toys and pornographic DVD’s.