South Africans were spared rotational loadshedding on Sunday‚ but Eskom advises the power system will take up to 10 days to recover from the effects of industrial action‚ once all staff return to work on Monday.

The electricity utility thanked customers for using electricity sparingly on Sunday‚ which allowed it to keep the lights on during evening peaktime.

Eskom had imposed load shedding on Friday evening and on Saturday‚ which it attributed to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations‚ amid industrial action by trade unions. The unions were protesting against a wage freeze by the electricity provider‚ which Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday night was no longer an option. He said negotiations over salary increases would resume “with immediate effect”.