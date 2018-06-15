South Africa

Eskom's 0% 'Thatcherism at its best'‚ say unions

15 June 2018 - 15:43 By Nico Gous
Eskom confirmed that load-shedding was under way on Friday across the country due to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations.
Eskom confirmed that load-shedding was under way on Friday across the country due to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations.
Image: John Liebenberg

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has rejected an Eskom proposal to settle a wage negotiation impasse via arbitration at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration.

“To put the record straight such a decision has been made without consulting unions and as such it is rejected by Numsa‚” Numsa general-secretary Irvin Jim said.

He called Eskom’s proposed wage freeze “anti-worker and Thatcherism at its best”.

“We have not been consulted on any arbitration process and we regard this open unilateralism as nothing less than the old union-bashing attitude.

“We regard it for what it is‚ adversarial‚ and it will be opposed and defeated.”

Wage negotiations deadlocked last week‚ leading to Numsa and the National Unions of Mineworkers (NUM) to declare disputes. The unions are demanding wage hikes of between 9% and 15%‚ but Eskom has offered 0%‚ citing financial constraints. Numsa‚ NUM and Solidarity are protesting against the wage freeze.

Jim criticised Eskom’s “top-heavy” executive management who they claim was “advocating retrenchment because they are trying to make themselves relevant”.

“In fact it should be the very same top executives who should be targeted for job cuts.”

Eskom confirmed that load-shedding was under way on Friday across the country due to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations.

Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said in an update on Twitter just before noon: “Eskom will implement stage 1 load-shedding from 11.30 until 21.00 due to multiple trips of its power generation units.

“Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations‚ a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply.

Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms‚” said Phasiwe.

 

READ MORE

National shutdown looms if Eskom wage negotiations remain deadlocked

Labour unions are returning to work on Friday after their unprotected strike on Thursday‚ but warned that they could kick into “second gear” if wage ...
News
9 hours ago

Claims average Eskom employee earns R789k a year 'hogwash': union

The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) have rubbished claims that the average employee at Eskom earns R789‚000 per year.
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom workers must not be punished because of looters: Cosatu

Law enforcement agencies should expedite the process of bringing to book all the culprits who are responsible for looting and mismanaging Eskom‚ says ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom HQ power cut off‚ intimidation across South Africa's operations

Sparks are flying at Eskom‚ as protesting workers converge on the electricity utility's headquarters in Johannesburg - which "mysteriously" had its ...
News
1 day ago

Zero percent a 'declaration of war'‚ Vavi tells Eskom

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said on Thursday that Eskom could not expect workers to pay for the “looting” done by ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation World
  2. A whale of a time: Plastic sculpture to entice visitors to Durban whale festival South Africa
  3. Eskom's 0% 'Thatcherism at its best'‚ say unions South Africa
  4. Land expropriation? Not so fast‚ says Solidarity South Africa
  5. Love rat who tried to kill wife in parachute plot gets life sentence South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X