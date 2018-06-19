Six taxis collide, 38 injured

A rear-end collision between six taxis on Modderfontein Road in Greenstone‚ Johannesburg on Tuesday morning left 38 people injured.

Paramedics and other services arrived on the scene at 07:50 to find the six vehicles on the left-hand side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicles and were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two people had sustained moderate injuries while 36 others had sustained minor injuries‚ said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to various hospitals for further treatment. Meiring added that local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.