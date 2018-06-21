Two paramedics and five truck drivers are in hospital after they were assaulted by protesters near Thabazimbi‚ Limpopo police said on Thursday.

The incident happened along the Northam and Brits road on Wednesday night‚ said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Two trucks and an ambulance were torched‚" Ngoepe said.

"Some truck drivers were forced to offload sand which they were transporting in the middle of this road‚ closing it for motorists to use."

The police had been called to the scene and had managed to calm the situation.

"The assaulted drivers were immediately taken to hospital for medical attention and some are still recuperating there‚" said Ngoepe.

"The estimated damage caused during this incident is over R3-million‚" he added.

Public Order Police had since been deployed to the scene and were monitoring the situation.

No arrests had been made.