South Africa

Sassa staff to deliver memorandum to CEO

21 June 2018 - 12:33 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The Sassa head office in Pretoria, South Africa.
The Sassa head office in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) employees affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) will on Thursday deliver a memorandum of grievances to the agency’s chief executive.

“Sassa employees from various offices in Gauteng will come together for a mass protest at the Sassa head office in Pretoria.

“This comes after Sassa refused for months to engage with union representatives on wage negotiations for Sassa employees and then only offered to comply with the agreement signed at the PSCBC for public servants‚” said PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks.

READ MORE: 

CPS encouraged after court says it should ‘re-engage’ with Treasury on revised fees for services

Cash Paymaster Services says cash payments by the company to about two million social grant recipients will continue to be made in June at the ...
News
20 days ago

Government‚ not the courts‚ should hold me accountable‚ says Bathabile Dlamini

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says holding her personally liable for legal costs in cases linked to the social grants debacle ...
Politics
1 month ago

Monday's public servants strike has been called off

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has called off its so-called Day of Rage strike that had threatened to cripple public services ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 14 hyena kill kudu bull in reception area of luxury safari lodge Africa
  2. Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife charged with fraud, Justice Ministry says World
  3. ‘How Gauteng Health Department was plundered’ South Africa
  4. Government steps in to help South African teachers stranded in China South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know about the new premier of the North West, Tebogo Job Mokgoro
Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
X