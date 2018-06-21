South Africa

WATCH | Two injured in Hillbrow cash heist

21 June 2018 - 15:18 By Naledi Shange

Another cash-in-transit van was hit on June 21 2018. A video on social media shows a group of armed robbers targeting a Fidelity cash-in-transit van in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

A bystander was reportedly injured during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow on Thursday afternoon.

According to Emerg-G-Med paramedics‚ the civilian and a security guard were injured in the attack.

The guard was reported to be in a critical condition.

Pictures posted on social media suggested that it was a Fidelity truck that was targeted. 

It was not immediately clear whether any cash had been taken.

Police were not immediately available to comment‚ saying a statement would be released later on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

Cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow.
Cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow.
Image: Masi Losi

