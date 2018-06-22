WATCH | Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising

Theewaterskloof Dam, situated 90km from Cape Town, caters to 50% of the city’s water needs.

In March 2018, thanks to one of the worst droughts in recorded history, the dam fell to 10% capacity creating panic across the Western Cape. Level 6B water restrictions were imposed which saw Capetonians using less than 50 litres of water per day.

But three months later, thanks to some good rains, the dam has recovered to 29% capacity.