The Public Servants Association has welcomed “with caution” aspects of the proposed Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill announced by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday.

“The PSA is of the view that if more people have adequate access to primary healthcare‚ the country will be on its way to restoring human dignity. The abolishment of medical co-payments is especially welcomed as relief for workers who struggle with monthly medical-aid scheme contributions‚” said The Public Servants Association (PSA) general manager Ivan Fredericks.

However‚ the PSA‚ which represents more than 240‚000 public sector employees‚ cautioned that the amendments should ensure that medical aid schemes and service providers do not have flexibility to simply adjust premiums and fees to recover costs.